Shirley Jaeger
Born: July 12, 1939
Died: March 17, 2020
Shirley Jaeger, age 80, of Elburn, formerly of Hoffman Estates, IL, passed away at her home, surrounded by the love and care of her family, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
She was born July 12, 1939 in Chicago, IL, to proud parents, Albert and Julia Kosirog.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bob Jaeger; four children: Dan (Angela) Jaeger, Dawn (Michael) Kuefler, Donna (Ed) Schmidt and Bobby (Corinne) Jaeger; nine grandchildren: Logan Jaeger, Justin Jaeger, Danny Jaeger, Josh Kuefler, Paige Kuefler, Jed Kuefler, Jakob Schmidt, Julia Jaeger and Lizzie Jaeger; a brother Dennis (Cheryl) Kosirog, many nieces, nephews and a family of friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Julie Kosirog; one granddaughter, Jessica Jeager; four brothers, Rich, Lenny, Jimmy Kosirog and Bob "Bobka", aka "Yellow Bird" Kosirog who passed away on the very same day,eleven years ago.
We understand that this may cause sorrow and frustration, and we apologize for the need to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC, but all services will be private. A public memorial celebration of life will follow the end of the COVID-19 crisis, when all can join in celebrating Shirley's memory Still, please reach out to the family by phone, mail/email and social media with your condolences, memories and stories. Feel free to also leave them on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or forward them through www.conleycare.com using the "contact us" button, and we will forward any and all messages directly to the family. We thank you for your understanding during these difficult times.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020