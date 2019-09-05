|
Sidni Page Hish-Williams
Born: March 27, 1989
Died: August 25, 2019
Sidni "Siggy"Page Hish-Williams, age 30, passed away on Sunday morning, August 25, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1989 at Delnor Hospital in St. Charles, Illinois.
Siggy grew up in St. Charles and was a fun-loving, mischievous, and adventurous young woman. She had an infectious laugh and was fiercely loyal to her endless amount of friends and family. She was madly in love with Brandon Daniels for over half of her life, and with him had four amazing children, all of whom she loved more than anything.
Her greatest pleasure in life was being a mother and spending time with her family. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant and enjoyed working in healthcare, especially caring for the elderly. She will be missed by all but never forgotten. She was the world to those she left behind and our hearts are forever broken.
She is the mother to 4 children; Jayla, Brandon, Amaree, and Avalynn. She is the love of Brandon Daniels. She is the sister of Lucy Teafoe. She is the loving daughter of Leah Hish and Todd Williams (Steve Saydah). She is the daughter-in-law to Delargo Dunn. She is the cousin of Emilie, Hunter, Everett, Sara, Chloe, Max, Wyatt, Lainey, Mia, Devynn, Frankie, Sam, Julien, Sophia, Maggie, Olive and Charlotte. She is the niece of Lisa Hish, Leslie (Jim) Seidel, Lynette (Steve) Hish Frisbie, Melissa (Scott) Ellis, Alison (Rich) Hall, Jodi Hish (Michael Sackar), Joseph Hish (Courtney Roberts), and Jon Luke Hish. She is the granddaughter of Dion Hish, Joseph Hish (Rosa), and John Williams. She is the sister-in-law to Rahsaan Strawder, Pierre Lash, Laporscha Daniels, and Taquita Lawson and the aunt to their many nieces and nephews.
She follows those who went before her; step-father James Teafoe, aunt Elizabeth Wenscott, and father-in-law Harold Daniels.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019