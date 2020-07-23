1/1
Sonja M. Schultz
Sonja M. Schultz

Born: July 18th, 1942

Died: July 18th, 2020

Sonja M. Schultz of St. Charles passed away Saturday, July 18th, 2020 on the morning of her 78th birthday. Born July 18th, 1942, Sonja has been a lifelong resident of the Kane County area.

Sonja was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, spent many years of her career working at local banks, and enjoyed her retirement up north at her family cabin. Sonja was a dedicated Cubs fan and never missed a game on Cubs radio. While Sonja loved spending time reading and completing crossword puzzles, her favorite time each week was when her family stopped by to visit.

Sonja is survived by three children, Laura (Jeff) Oscarson, Lisa Schultz, and David (Angela) Schultz, grandchildren, Steven (Mariola) Oscarson, Melinda (Justin) Dal Corobbo, Kate Oscarson, and Samantha Schultz, and three great-grandchildren, Aliea, Madelyn, and Helen Oscarson. She is also survived by her sister Ingrid (John) Tant, her sisters-in-law Mariam Krogh, Charlene Rohlfing, and Carol Schultz, and many nieces and nephews.

Sonja was preceded in death by her parents Carl & Irma Lindgren, her husband Marvin,and her sister Karleen Lindgren.

Services will be Monday, July 27th, visitation beginning at 1:00pm with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main Street (corner of Rout 64 & 25). St. Charles. Burial will be at Union Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Charles or Christ Community Church, DeKalb. For information, please call Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles 630-584-0600 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
JUL
27
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
