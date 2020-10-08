Stacey Feliksik
Born: May 7, 1923; in Maplehurst, WI
Died: Oct 2, 2020; in Geneva, IL
Stacey Feliksik, 97, of Batavia IL passed away on Friday, Oct 2, 2020 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, IL, after a very brief illness. She was born in the small town of Maplehurst, Wisconsin, to Adam and Anna Sapetta on May 7, 1923. After a whirlwind romance, she was united in marriage to Marion Feliksik on July 26, 1947 in Chicago. In 1999, they moved to The Holmstad Retirement Community in Batavia, IL.
Stacey loved gardening, scrabble, bingo, her faith, and especially her family. She is survived by her loving children Donald (Donna) Feliksik, and Janice (Neil) Walgenbach; 8 grandchildren: Aaron Feliksik, Christine (Chris) Paxton, Melissa (Jeff) Devine, Christopher, Kyle (Kelsey), David, Liann (Fiance Niels Dau) and Steven Walgenbach; 2 great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Paxton and Declan Devine; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Marion, her parents Adam Sapetta and Anna (Martin) Nowak, and her brother Adolph Sapetta.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be no visitation. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Rd., Geneva, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Arrangements by Wolniak Funeral Home 5700 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL (773) 767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com