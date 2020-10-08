1/
Stacey Feliksik
1923 - 2020
Stacey Feliksik

Born: May 7, 1923; in Maplehurst, WI

Died: Oct 2, 2020; in Geneva, IL

Stacey Feliksik, 97, of Batavia IL passed away on Friday, Oct 2, 2020 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, IL, after a very brief illness. She was born in the small town of Maplehurst, Wisconsin, to Adam and Anna Sapetta on May 7, 1923. After a whirlwind romance, she was united in marriage to Marion Feliksik on July 26, 1947 in Chicago. In 1999, they moved to The Holmstad Retirement Community in Batavia, IL.

Stacey loved gardening, scrabble, bingo, her faith, and especially her family. She is survived by her loving children Donald (Donna) Feliksik, and Janice (Neil) Walgenbach; 8 grandchildren: Aaron Feliksik, Christine (Chris) Paxton, Melissa (Jeff) Devine, Christopher, Kyle (Kelsey), David, Liann (Fiance Niels Dau) and Steven Walgenbach; 2 great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Paxton and Declan Devine; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Marion, her parents Adam Sapetta and Anna (Martin) Nowak, and her brother Adolph Sapetta.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be no visitation. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Rd., Geneva, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Arrangements by Wolniak Funeral Home 5700 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL (773) 767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 7, 2020
Dear Feliksik family,
Your mom became my sweet friend when I worked in Hawthorne Assisted Living at The Holmstad. She was such a gentle, kind, and gracious woman. I remember her love of reading (especially fiction books about the Mormons), playing the card game Kings in the Corner, and her enjoyment of Dancing With the Stars (until the costumes got too skimpy and the moves too gymnastic). I so appreciated her accepting spirit, “It is what it is,” through the changes in her life. She really didn’t desire ‘more’ but was happy and content with what she had and never ever wanted to be a bother to anyone.
I extend my deepest sympathy to each of you.
She owns a piece of my heart.
Rita Gould
Friend
