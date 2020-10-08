Dear Feliksik family,

Your mom became my sweet friend when I worked in Hawthorne Assisted Living at The Holmstad. She was such a gentle, kind, and gracious woman. I remember her love of reading (especially fiction books about the Mormons), playing the card game Kings in the Corner, and her enjoyment of Dancing With the Stars (until the costumes got too skimpy and the moves too gymnastic). I so appreciated her accepting spirit, “It is what it is,” through the changes in her life. She really didn’t desire ‘more’ but was happy and content with what she had and never ever wanted to be a bother to anyone.

I extend my deepest sympathy to each of you.

She owns a piece of my heart.

Rita Gould

Friend