1/
Stanley D. Snoke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley D. Snoke

Born: December 9, 1933; in Decatur, IL

Died: November 28, 2020; in Jacksonville, OR

Stanley D. Snoke of Elburn, IL, redeemed and forgiven by God's grace, passed away on Saturday, 11/28/2020, at his son's home in Jacksonville, Oregon. Born in Decatur, IL on December 9, 1933 to George and Cora (Spain) Snoke (deceased).

He is survived by his loving wife, Molly (Schilling) Snoke, his children, Cathie (John) Frerich of Batavia, IL; Jeanie (Edward) Baggett of St. Charles, IL; John (Teri) Snoke of Matthews, NC; and Ken (Sara Hymen) Snoke of Jacksonville, OR; his step children John (Tina) Schilling of North Aurora, IL; Katherine (Jorge) Muñoz of Alto, MI; Laura Schilling of Chicago, IL and her fiancé, David Laskowski, and Amy Schilling of Aurora, IL; his older brother Robert (Nancy) Snoke of Morton, IL, and his younger sister, Janet (Herb) Steckmann of Pekin, IL; 17 grandchildren and 5 great children whom he adored, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Stanley honorably served his country with the 7th Army Transportation Co. in Germany during the Korean War. He played semi-pro football for the Aurora Clippers from 1958 thru 1959, was a member of the Aurora Optimist Club for many years and the Elburn American Legion Post 360.

Private service and inurnment. Memorials can be made in his memory to the Elburn American Legion Post 360, 112 N. Main St., Elburn, IL 60119; The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; or to any animal shelter or wildlife rescue.

Native American Prayer:

I give you this one thought to keep

I am with you still, I do not sleep

I am a thousand winds that blow

I am a diamond glint on snow

I am the sunlight on ripened grain

I am the gentle summer rain

When you awaken in the morning hush

I am the swift uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circled flight

I am the soft stars that shine at night

Do not think of me as gone

I am with you still in each new dawn.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved