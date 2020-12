Stanley D. SnokeBorn: December 9, 1933; in Decatur, ILDied: November 28, 2020; in Jacksonville, ORStanley D. Snoke of Elburn, IL, redeemed and forgiven by God's grace, passed away on Saturday, 11/28/2020, at his son's home in Jacksonville, Oregon. Born in Decatur, IL on December 9, 1933 to George and Cora (Spain) Snoke (deceased).He is survived by his loving wife, Molly (Schilling) Snoke, his children, Cathie (John) Frerich of Batavia, IL; Jeanie (Edward) Baggett of St. Charles, IL; John (Teri) Snoke of Matthews, NC; and Ken (Sara Hymen) Snoke of Jacksonville, OR; his step children John (Tina) Schilling of North Aurora, IL; Katherine (Jorge) Muñoz of Alto, MI; Laura Schilling of Chicago, IL and her fiancé, David Laskowski, and Amy Schilling of Aurora, IL; his older brother Robert (Nancy) Snoke of Morton, IL, and his younger sister, Janet (Herb) Steckmann of Pekin, IL; 17 grandchildren and 5 great children whom he adored, and numerous nieces and nephews.Stanley honorably served his country with the 7th Army Transportation Co. in Germany during the Korean War. He played semi-pro football for the Aurora Clippers from 1958 thru 1959, was a member of the Aurora Optimist Club for many years and the Elburn American Legion Post 360.Private service and inurnment. Memorials can be made in his memory to the Elburn American Legion Post 360, 112 N. Main St., Elburn, IL 60119; The Wounded Warrior Project , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; or to any animal shelter or wildlife rescue.Native American Prayer:I give you this one thought to keepI am with you still, I do not sleepI am a thousand winds that blowI am a diamond glint on snowI am the sunlight on ripened grainI am the gentle summer rainWhen you awaken in the morning hushI am the swift uplifting rushOf quiet birds in circled flightI am the soft stars that shine at nightDo not think of me as goneI am with you still in each new dawn.