Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 County Road Q
Waunakee, WI 53597
(608) 849-4513
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Waunakee, IL
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Waunakee, WI
Stuart Wooley Obituary
Stuart Woolley

Stuart Woolley, age 85, of Middleton/ Waunakee, Wisconsin died on February 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital Madison, Wisconsin. Stuart left his wife Shirley, 5 children, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren behind.

The funeral will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee on Friday, February 7, 2020 with services at 11 a.m. Visitation at the church will be 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Burial in Vienna Cemetery with arrangements made by Winn-Cress Funeral Home, Waunakee.

Memorials may be sent to:

Heifer International

PO Box 8058

Little Rock, AR 72203

Mission Committee at First Presbyterian Church

Waunakee, WI 53597

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
