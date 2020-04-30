|
Susan L. Paneitz
Susan L Paneitz left us on April 19th, she was 68. A proud graduate of the UIC School of Nursing, BSN '74, Susan will be remembered by all as a skilled nurse, avid gardener and connoisseur of trash to treasure antiques. An active member of both book clubs and knitting groups, Susan cared deeply for the numerous friends in her life and will be missed by all who crossed her path. Susie left a piece of her love, kindness, talents and knowledge in all of us to be carried on for generations. She was happiest when she was with her grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents John and Norrine Engelhardt and brother Ken Engelhardt. Survived by her husband Phil Paneitz, son Tim Paneitz, daughter-in-law Brooke Paneitz, grandchildren Hayden, Margaret & Jace, brother Norman Engelhardt and sisters Laurie (Ed) Schaefer, Cathy (Randy) Block, Jodi (Jeff) Brooks and sister-in-law Pam Martin.
A funeral mass and celebration of life will be planned for a time when all can gather to remember Susan.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020