Susan L. Terry
Born: January 26, 1946; in Aurora, IL
Died: July 11, 2020; in Oak Park, IL
Susan L. Terry died July 11, 2020 in Oak Park. She was born on January 26, 1946 in Aurora, Illinois, and grew up on a farm in Batavia. She earned her RN at Presbyterian St. Luke's Hospital (now Rush Medical Center). She went on to earn her Bachelor's degree at Roosevelt University, worked at several Chicago area hospitals and retired from nursing in 2014.
Sue led an active life and was a positive person who worked to be part of the solution, whatever the problem. Her friends, family and co-workers describe her as kind, smart, fun, and encouraging. She had an exceptional gift for friendship and had an extensive network of friends. Sue was conscientious about almost everything she did, but especially took care to keep in touch with friends. She maintained contact with her nursing school classmates for over 50 years, as well as friends at every place she worked and at church.
Sue married Leroy Klink in 1999. He was the love of her life and enriched her life in many ways, most especially in making her a mom and grandmother! Together they enjoyed and brought happiness to their families, as well as their friends. They enjoyed traveling, going to plays, musicals, and concerts, and were always socializing with friends and family.
Sue was a person of deep faith and was a servant and leader at Euclid Avenue United Methodist Church in Oak Park. She sang in the choir, served in various offices of the United Methodist Women, and pitched in wherever there was work that needed to be done.
Sue was preceded in death by her dear husband Leroy Klink and her parents, Homer and Gen Terry. She is survived by her brother Dennis (Carol) Terry; her sister Kathy (Dave) Abernathy and nephews Michael and Anthony; Mike Klink, Steve (Jen) Klink and grandchildren Audrey, Eleanor, and Natalie; and Sherri (Marty) Copeland and grandchildren Andrew and Alex.
Services will be held at a future date at Euclid United Methodist Church, 405 S Euclid Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or to the charity of your choice
.