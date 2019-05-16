Susanna Haroldson



Born: February 29, 1920



Died: April 17, 2019



Susanna Haroldson, age 99, of St. Charles, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Brighton Gardens of St. Charles with her family by her side.



She was born February 29, 1920 in Woodbridge, New Jersey, the daughter of Michael and Susanna Melnichook.



Susanna served her country as an Army flight nurse in the South Pacific during World War 2. It was on a stopover at Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands that she met the love of her life, Herb Haroldson, who was serving as a Marine pilot. They were married there the week after V-J day. She was the oldest member of American Legion Post #75. She was devoted to her family and will be dearly missed.



She is survived by her children Susan Crocker of Batavia, Bruce (Marilyn) of Hartland, WI, Trig (Maggie) of Geneva, and Craig of Batavia; grandchildren Michelle (Joel), Josh (Laura), Rachelle (Matt), Alex (Baxter), Ryan (Allison), Abbey (Andrew), Andrew (Jessica), and Peter (Heather): great grandchildren Zoe, Ellie, Noah, Gracie, Colt, Olive, Ivy Sue, and Samuel; and other dear relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings James Melnichook and Bonnie Kale, and her loving husband of 64 years, Herb, who passed away in 2010.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 25 from 3:00 until 7:00 at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva.



Burial will be held privately at Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Harbor Light Hospice, 1N131 County Farm Rd. Winfield, IL 60190, would be appreciated.



For information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 16, 2019