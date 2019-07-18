Taye J. Wiegel



Taye J. Wiegel age 73, of South Elgin, formerly of St. Charles passed away July 14, 2019. She was born to Delmar and Phyllis Vollrath, in Joliet, IL. Taye loved to travel, watching movies and going out to eat with her friends. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be sorely missed.



She is survived by her son Graig (Julie) Wiegel, daughter Leigh Ann (William) Fong, five grandchildren; Ian, Danica, and Holden Wiegel, A.J. and Evan Fong, and brother Del Vollrath.



She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Mickey Vollrath.



Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. Funeral Services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL. Memorial Contributions may be made in Taye's memory to The St. Charles Congregational United Church of Christ.



To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060. Published in Kane County Chronicle on July 18, 2019