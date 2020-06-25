Terrence Richard Leibham
Terrence Richard Leibham

Born: January 15, 1956; in Sheboygan, WI

Died: June 11, 2020; in Galena, IL

Terrence Richard Leibham, of Galena, IL, formerly St. Charles, IL, was born on January 15, 1956 in Sheboygan, WI to John and Genevieve (née Hipke) Leibham, and grew up in New Holstein, WI. He passed on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Galena. On March 19, 1983 he married the love of his life, Michelle LaFave and they spent 37 beautiful years together. Terry enjoyed a vast amount of hobbies, including fly fishing, camping, being in nature (especially on his beloved Wisconsin property), football (Go Pack, Go!), baseball, listening to music, playing the violin and guitar, reading, woodworking, gardening with his wife, and playing cribbage with his father and family. As a Software Engineer working at Collins Aerospace, Terry befriended many co-workers and loved his work greatly.

The loss of Terry has left a tremendous void in the life of his entire surviving family, including his mother and father; wife; siblings, Mark (Renee) Leibham, Carrie (Rob) Riley, Jeffrey Leibham; children, Jake (Cassi) Leibham, Jenny Leibham, Jessie Leibham, Jonny Leibham; mother-in-law, Anita LaFave; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

His smile and friendly demeanor were loved by all who knew him, no matter how briefly.

The family is planning to host a celebration of his life later this year, but at this time the family will have a private ceremony.

More information is available from Furlong Funeral Chapel (815-777-9122 or furlongfuneralchapel.com).

Memorials in Terry's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.
