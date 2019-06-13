Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
Thomas Allen Russ


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Allen Russ Obituary
Thomas Allen Russ

Born: February 27, 1950

Died: June 1, 2019

Thomas Allen Russ, age 69, of Batavia, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

He was born February 27, 1950, a son of the late Milton and Kaliope (nee. Karas) Russ. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Caye Russ Olesen.

Tom is survived by his loving brother John (Maryann) Russ of Batavia, his four uncles, Charles Karas, George Karas, William Karas, and Frank Karas, his two nephews; Jason, Kyle, and his two nieces; Melina, and Nichole.

Tom was employed by Furnas Electric Company in Batavia/West Chicago for Thirty-Nine years until his retirement. Tom enjoyed his many trips over the years to Florida and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. He was also an avid fan of all types of cars.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tom's name to the Batavia VFW, 654 S River Street, Batavia, IL 60510.

All services will be private.

For additional information please contact Moss Family Funeral Home at (630) 879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on June 13, 2019
