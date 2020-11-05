Thomas Carl OlsonThomas Carl Olson passed away April 15, 2020, at his home in Mesa, AZ, with his loving wife Susann (Benge) of 54 years by his side. They graduated Kaneland High School, class of 1963.He lost his battle with Leukemia (Agent Orange ) contracted while serving in VietNam as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps Helicopter Division providing air lift support for Marines. He joined the Marine Corps August 26, 1963, was Honorably discharged on June 18, 1969. His medals were: National Defense Service Medal, VietNam Service Medal w/1star, Good Conduct Medal First Award, Combat Air Crew Insignia w/3 stars, Air Medal 7 awards, VietNam Campaign Medal w/device plus Rifle Sharp Shooter Medals.His favorite pastime was sitting in his garage, with his dog by his side, having a beer , watching the traffic go by and talking to his old friends on the phone. Due to his health he was very limited in what he could do.Tom is survived by one sister, Pamela (Olson) Kuzlik of Lakeland, FL, and several nieces and nephews.Thomas leaves two loving sons; Chance T. Olson of Mesa AZ and Shayne C. (Sherrie) Olson of Becker MN. Two grandsons Christopher of Pingree Grove, IL, Brandon of Becker MN, one step-granddaughter Ashley Kalar of Becker, MN and one great-grandson Magnus Olson of Pingree Grove, Il.Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Einar and Adeline (Wolak) Olson of Maple Park/Elburn, IL.Thomas will be interred at The National Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ .A Military Memorial will be performed at a later date in Arizona.