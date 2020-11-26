Thomas J. Weberg
Born: July 12, 1936; San Antonio, TX
Died: November 20, 2020; in St. Charles, IL
Thomas J. Weberg, surrounded by his family, peacefully passed on to the loving arms of God on November 20, 2020, at Bickford of St. Charles. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 12, 1936.
Tom grew up in Joliet, Illinois, graduated from Joliet Catholic High School and earned an associate's degree from DeVry University. Tom worked at Belden in Geneva, Illinois. In 1989, he (and family) moved to Richmond, Indiana where he continued to work for Cooper-Belden until his retirement in 1995, after 20 years of service. In 2006, Tom and Rita returned to Geneva. He enjoyed camping, time outdoors, taking family road trips, World War II history,spending time with his children and grandchildren, monthly Bingo games and Sunday masses at Marmion. Tom was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. We will miss his presence and gracious smile.
Tom is survived by his loving & devoted wife of 56 years, Rosarita, children Carolyn (Rich) Severson, David Weberg, Kathleen (Isaac) Diaz, and Fr. Paul Weberg, OSB, grandchildren: Kelsey& Alex Weberg, Josiah & Abby Diaz, Michael & Christopher Severson, his sister Katie (Timothy) Smirnoff, brother-in-law, Dr. Dale LeNoue, cousin John (Agnes) Anderson and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Frank & Mary Elizabeth Weberg, his brother Frank P. Weberg Jr., sisters Elizabeth Weberg and Emily LeNoue and infant grandson, Johnny Diaz.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral will be private but will be live streamed through Marmion Abbey's Facebook page.
The Funeral Mass will be at 3:00 PM Tuesday, at Marmion Abbey Church. Burial will be at the Marmion Abbey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Thomas' name to a charity of your choice
.