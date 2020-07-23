Thomas Leonard Cieslica
Born: October 2, 1930; in Lackawanna, NY
Died: July 12, 2020; in Elgin, IL
Thomas Leonard Cieslica, 89, of St. Charles passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. Thomas was born October 2, 1930 in Lackawanna, NY the son of Thomas and Josephine (Kumiega) Cieslica. He was united in marriage to Nancy Trella August 24, 1957 in Lackawanna, NY.
Thomas was an avid golfer, a member of the Polish National Alliance, Knights of Columbus and was especially devoted to praying the rosary daily.
He is survived by his seven children, Thomas Cieslica, Mary Beth Cieslica, John (Edna) Cieslica, Joseph (Candy) Cieslica, Stephen (Melissa) Cieslica, Ann (Larry) Mills, Joanie Cieslica; eleven grandchildren, Emma (Jeff) Dennis, Andrew Olson, Joanna, Matthew, Veronica, James, Peter Cieslica, John and Paul Mills, Madelyn and Sophia Cieslica; three brothers, Edward, Robert (Margie) and Larry (Kathy) Cieslica and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy; and three brothers, Richard, Fred, and Raymond Cieslica.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 A.M. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 6N491 Crane Road St. Charles. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva, IL.
Memorial contributions may be directed St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004-1001, www.stlabre.org
or Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
1140 West Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607, www.mercyhome.org/
For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Homes, St. Charles 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com