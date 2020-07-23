1/
Thomas Leonard Cieslica
Thomas Leonard Cieslica

Born: October 2, 1930; in Lackawanna, NY

Died: July 12, 2020; in Elgin, IL

Thomas Leonard Cieslica, 89, of St. Charles passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. Thomas was born October 2, 1930 in Lackawanna, NY the son of Thomas and Josephine (Kumiega) Cieslica. He was united in marriage to Nancy Trella August 24, 1957 in Lackawanna, NY.

Thomas was an avid golfer, a member of the Polish National Alliance, Knights of Columbus and was especially devoted to praying the rosary daily.

He is survived by his seven children, Thomas Cieslica, Mary Beth Cieslica, John (Edna) Cieslica, Joseph (Candy) Cieslica, Stephen (Melissa) Cieslica, Ann (Larry) Mills, Joanie Cieslica; eleven grandchildren, Emma (Jeff) Dennis, Andrew Olson, Joanna, Matthew, Veronica, James, Peter Cieslica, John and Paul Mills, Madelyn and Sophia Cieslica; three brothers, Edward, Robert (Margie) and Larry (Kathy) Cieslica and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy; and three brothers, Richard, Fred, and Raymond Cieslica.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 A.M. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 6N491 Crane Road St. Charles. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva, IL.

Memorial contributions may be directed St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004-1001, www.stlabre.org or Mercy Home for Boys and Girls 1140 West Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607, www.mercyhome.org/

For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Homes, St. Charles 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com



Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church

Funeral services provided by
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
100 South Third Street
St. Charles, IL 60174
(630) 584-2000
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Dear Larry, Kathy and entire Cieslica Family, sending our sympathy for your loss.. Love & Prayers, Ed & Judy Witkowski ❤
Ed & Judy Witkowski
Friend
July 18, 2020
My deepest condolences on the loss of dear Thomas. I sincerely that 1st Thessalonians 4:14 can help ease your pain and give you hope.
S Chambers
Acquaintance
July 16, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Thomas Cieslica.

May the angels lead him into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome him and take him to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
