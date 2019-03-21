Thomas Lloyd Lawson



Born: August 7, 1945; in McCook, NB



Died: February 23, 2019; in Boise, ID



Thomas Lloyd Lawson, 73, of McCall, ID, passed away on February 23, 2019, in Boise, ID from heart failure.



Tom was born on August 7, 1945, in McCook, NB. His parents were Lloyd and Helen Lawson of Maple Park, IL. Tom spent his childhood hanging out at his grandfather's barber shop and pool hall. He also walked his trap line and sold the pelts to earn some side cash. He did not like school and barely graduated from Kaneland High School. He struggled in math and decided to focus on football and track as prerequisites for his career in the Marine Corps. Tom enlisted in the Marines on October 7, 1963. This is where his hard work in football, track and hunting paid off. He loved being a Marine, and excelled to the rank of Sergeant E-5 in the 3rd Marine Division. Completing special training in land-mine warfare and demolitions, he held the title of combat engineer. He was deployed to Vietnam for one year and 13 days, stationed in Da Nang and Chu Lia.



After his honorable discharge from the Marines on October 6, 1967, Tom went on to a 26 year long career in law enforcement, working for Northern Illinois University and retiring from DeKalb Police Department in 1994. Tom spent his retirement with his wife of 42 years, Patricia, in McCall, pursuing his passion for hunting and fishing.



Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lawson; father, Lloyd Lawson; and mother, Helen Lawson.



Tom is survived by his brother, Bob Lawson; son, Ronald Lawson; daughter-in-law, Sara Lawson; and grandson, Louie Lawson.



Tom's services have already been held in McCall, ID.