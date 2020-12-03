Thomas R. Comstock



Born: January 21, 1938; in Geneva, IL



Died: November 13, 2020; in Freeport, IL



Thomas R. Comstock, son of Ivan and Vivian (Penticoff) Comstock died on November 13, 2020 in Freeport, IL. He was born on January 21, 1938, in Geneva, IL. Tom attended St. Charles Schools, graduating from high school in 1956.



His love of trains, instilled by his grandfather, stayed with him all his life. Many stories have been told about the need to watch the trains come and go at the Geneva train station. Hobby trains became a part of his life as a member of Valley Model Railroaders.



Tom proudly served as a fireman for the St. Charles Fire Department for thirty years, retiring on July 31, 1996. He especially enjoyed giving tours of the Fire Station to school children, Cub Scouts, and others, answering the many questions of the inquisitive minds.



He was united in marriage to Betty Wehrmann, in St. Charles, IL, September 23, 1967. Three daughters were born to this marriage: Paige [Greg] Roesner of Montgomery City, MO; Tracy Comstock of Woodridge, IL; and Allison [Chris] Wrobel of Rantoul, IL. Five grandchildren survive: Katerina and Ivan Roesner; AJ, Danica, and Angelle Wrobel. A brother, Jared of Iowa also survives. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Arnella Comstock.



Three daughters were the best present for Tom. He was a child at heart. As toddlers, he fondly gave them rides on his back or when the snow fell, sledding and snowballs were a delight to all. He relished their musical talents, attending concerts during their school years.



Tom and his wife moved to Lake Summerset-Davis in 1998 in retirement. There he had a lawn big enough to require a riding mower, making sure the grass was mowed at least once a week. There was also available time to spend with a house full of pets, both canine and feline. The wild birds waited for their daily food and fresh water. Erv and Henry, like minded model train hobbyists, helped expand his miniature train collection.



During retirement, Betty's sisters and families were visited more frequently. Tom learned what a bigger family meant, where he was accepted like a brother. These surviving siblings brought happiness in Tom's life.



A dry sense of humor was part of Tom's life. As one example a visit to a doctor appointment; Nurse: "Do you smoke?" Tom: "Only if I'm on fire."



He was a member of First Congregational UCC, Pecatonica and Congregational UCC, St. Charles prior to moving to northern Illinois.



Private interment will be at the Memorial Garden at the Congregational UCC, in the spring of 2021.



Memorials may be directed to St. Charles Professional Firefighters Association, PO Box 25, St. Charles, IL 60174. A tree in his memory will be planted at Fire Station #3, where he spent his last years of employment.



I love him and will always miss him-Betty.





