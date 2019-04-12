|
|
Valentino Rudolph Mendoza, Jr
Valentino Rudolph Mendoza, Jr., 58, of South Elgin formerly of Hillside, passed away Sunday, March 24. A 20 year retired Navy veteran, Valentino was a maintenance engineer at the Batavia school district.
Loving son of the late Valentino Rudolph, Sr. and the late Wilma (nee Pope) Mendoza; beloved brother of Jim (Denise) Pope, Darlene Lutz, Barbara (the late Joseph) Mini, and Valentina (Ken) Kerfoot; dear uncle of Amanda Lutz (Colin), Jennifer (Keith) Nemcek, Anthony and Melanie Mini, and Will and Thomas Kerfoot.
Visitation was Saturday, April 13 from 12:30pm until time of service 1:30pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church 950 Hart Rd., Batavia. Interment South Elgin Cemetery to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church 950 Hart Rd., Batavia, IL 60510, appreciated. Info (847) 289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019