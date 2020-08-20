Verner V. & Todd C. Halsey
Graveside services will be held forboth Verner "Vern" V. Halsey, age 75, who passed away on November 15, 2019, and Todd C. Halsey, age 51, who passed away on July 18, 2017, on August 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Blackberry Township Cemetery, Elburn.
Masks are encouraged but not required as long as social distancing is employed. Donations in their memory can be made to the Elburn Lions Club by visiting their website or copying this link: https://www.elburnlions.com/make-a-donation/
Services are handled with care by Conley Funeral Home, Elburn, IL.