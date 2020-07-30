1/
Vernon W. Oie Jr.
1926 - 2020
Vernon W. Oie, Jr

Born: October 2, 1926; in Chicago, IL

Died: July 25, 2020; in St. Charles, IL

Vernon W. Oie, Jr. passed away on July 25, 2020 in St. Charles. He was born on October 2, 1926 in Chicago to Vernon W. and Edna (nee Cranna) Oie Sr. He was married to Sharon O'Hara on October 6, 1951 in Springfield IL.

Veteran of the United States Army and Graduate of Oregon state University.

All Vern's love went to his wife Sharon (nee Ohara) Oie, sons Christopher (Patti) Oie, David Oie & Julie Kurutz, parents Vernon & Edna Oie and brother Robert Oie, Grandsons Evan (Deidre) Oie & Austin Oie, great Grandchildren Liam & Fiona Oie, and ALL of his many other family members, extended family and so many friends.

He loved all the wonders of nature and was a conservationist by schooling and at heart. Vern offered tireless devotion and time with his work with the Local Salvation Army, over 30 years' service on the Delnor Hospital board, and fund-raising for so many other charities, helping those in need, and hands-on work on countless community programs and has always lived his belief that giving, and helping others was one of the reasons a person is here on earth. He greeted everyone with a smile and an outreached hand and was always ready to listen and help. Vern had many wonderful sayings, and the one that he exemplified is: "If you're going to get involved in something then do it to make things better, not worse". He has received countless civic awards including the St. Charles Charlemagne award that he received conjointly his wife Sharon's for their community service.

Vern was a long-time participant, actor and choir member in the St Charles theater group, Playmakers, as well as past choir member at the Baker Methodist Church. He enjoyed Scuba diving, wind surfing, was an accomplished medal winning snow skier and private pilot.

He is preceded in death by his parents Vernon W. Oie Sr. & Edna Oie.

A memorial service will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, it is Vern & Sharon's wish that donations to be made to the "River Glen of St. Charles Benevolent Fund". Contributions can be sent to: 975 North Fifth Avenue St. Charles, Illinois 60174 OR can be made through a new gofundme page that will be available at the end of July 2020.

Arrangements by Fox River Cremation Society 630-584-8823 or www.foxrivercremations.com


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 29, 2020
Vern was an inspiration to the entire St. Charles community. I was extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with him on the River Corridor Foundation. He will always be Mr. St. Charles in my memories
John Rabchuk
Friend
