|
|
Victoria Marie Szuflita (nee Moczarnik)
Born: November 26, 1927
Died: September 13, 2019
Victoria was born on November 26, 1927 in the Hegewisch neighborhood of Chicago to John and Mary (Kunicki) Moczarnik;she was the second of seven children. She received her education and sacraments through St. Florian Catholic Church, including Holy Matrimony to Eugene "Sharky" Szuflita on July 3, 1948. Marriage took her eight blocks east to St. Columba Church and the "Arizona"end of Hegewisch, where they lived for their 50 years of marriage.
From 2000 until 2019, she lived in St. Charles, Illinois and worshiped at St. Patrick Church until her death at 91 on September 13, 2019.
She is survived by five children, Christine (Robert) Ricker, Gene (Lynne Garon), Michael (Joyce), Linda (Jim) Deal and Katherine (Thomas) Johnson; 11 grandchildren, Eugene, Victor, Maria, Jacob, Samuel, Victoria, Elizabeth, Daniel, Griffin, Grace and Liam; and brother Adam (Mary Ann) Moczarnik and sister-in-law Gloria (Bremer) Moczarnik. In eternal life, Vicki joins her beloved husband, parents, sister Ann (Moczarnik) Killoran, brothers who died in childhood, John and Frank, brother Adalbert and sister (Sister) Mary Agnes.
To know her was to love her; from meals, to gifts, to a place to stay, Vicki's heart was always open. She loved her Polish heritage, cooking, rummy, thrift stores, bicycling, Christmas, stray cats, the Rosary and sunlight on her face. She cheered on the Cubs, donated to any charity that sent her a calendar, fed every living creature outside her window and sang remarkably off-key at church. But more than these, she cherished family, friends and her Catholic faith. She faced the challenges of aging and illness with unshakable trust in God, becoming a beautiful inspiration to those around her.
Gifts of remembrance may be sent to The Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity, 1200 Lantana, Corpus Christi, TX 78407.
At 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, a Mass will be celebrated for Vicki, followed by lunch and a celebration of her life at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 400 Cedar St, St. Charles, IL 60174.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019