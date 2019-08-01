|
Violet Joan Begerman
Born: January 26, 1926
Died: July 25, 2019
Violet Joan Begerman (Welter), age 93, of Sandwich, formerly of North Aurora and St. Charles, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born on January 26, 1926 in Wheaton to Nicholas and Mary (Weis) Welter. Violet grew up in Wheaton and West Chicago and lived in West Chicago and spent many years living in St. Charles and North Aurora. She loved to travel and play bridge and in her later years watched numerous classic movies and read mystery novels. Violet worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse in the nursery at the Geneva Community Hospital for nearly forty years. She loved flowers, gardening, baking, bird watching and loved her family.
Violet is survived by her children, Diana (Wolfgang) Smailus, Steve Rolf and Martha Offutt-Gruber; grandchildren, Anna, Jon, Kristen (Jason), Hayley, Danielle and Thomas; great-grandchildren, Grace, Ryan and Evie; many nieces and nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest Begerman; sisters, Ruth and Katherine Welter, Betty Adamson, Esther Klingberg and Marian "Ann" Kroning; brothers, John and Richard Welter.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 S. Lincoln St., Batavia, IL. Family and friends may gather at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. for a memorial visitation prior to the service.
Arrangements by Norris-Segert Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019