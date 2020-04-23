|
Virginia A. Giesen
Born: October 21, 1921
Died: April 2, 2020
Virginia "Ginny" A. Giesen, nee Gramm, age 98, of St. Charles, IL, passed away April 2, 2020.
Virginia was born October 21, 1921, in Chicago, IL. She attended St. Sabina Academy and then stayed at home to help with the family during the depression. She married Allan E. Giesen August 28, 1941. After living at the naval shipyards in Seneca, IL during WWII, they moved to Wheaton, IL and then West Chicago, IL where they raised four children. After raising her family, Virginia lived awhile in DeKalb, IL with her daughter, Janet, where she worked at DeKalb Ag. She eventually settled in the tri-cities where she shared her love of and expertise in caring for children working as a classroom assistant at Mades Johnstone in St. Charles, as a daycare provider, and a babysitter for many church groups. She loved to help, working hard at whatever anyone needed her to do. Virginia also loved to read and had a passion for gardening. Most of all, she loved her family and was so proud of all of them.
Virginia is survived by her brother William (Joan) of Midlothian, IL; four children: Brian (Diana) Giesen of Sugar Grove, IL, Daniel (Cheryl) Giesen of Geneva, IL, Janet Giesen (Ed Brata) of Sycamore, IL, and Stephen Giesen of Melbourne, FL; eight grandchildren: Colin (Kristy) Giesen, Timothy (Laura) Giesen, Morgan (Toby) Niccum, Nathan Giesen, Brent (Kathryn) Giesen, Michael Giesen, Chad Giesen, Megan (Bryan) Shahlamian; two step grandchildren: Jason (Nathalie) Voorheis, Shannon (Brian) Dameron; sixteen great grandchildren: Kayla, Molly, Lucas, Lucie, Emma, Julie, TJ, Shea, June, Elle, Micah, Joseph, Benjamin, Kylie, Lilia, Addison; eight step great grandchildren: Aaron, Isaac, Matthew, Chloe, Tyler, Alyssa, Tia, Anna; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clare and Bernard Gramm and eight siblings: Bernadette, Florence, Lorraine, Rosemary, Grace, Trudy, Bernie, and Robert.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020