Warren Louis Kammerer Jr.
1925 - 2020
Warren Louis Kammerer Jr.

Born: November 6, 1925; Pecatonica, IL

Died: July 20, 2020; Saint Charles, IL

Warren is an American success story, a self-made man. He grew up on a humble farm in Pecatonica during the depression. As the eldest son of eight children, he had much responsibility on his shoulders at a young age, which helped establish his hard work ethic. This included many chores in the early morning and evening, all while going to school.

He attended a one room schoolhouse, with lard sandwiches for lunch and cast off shoes on his feet. He really did walk a mile plus to school in all types of weather. Exceptionally sharp and intelligent, he skipped two grades. All his life, he was indebted to his aunt who saw his promise. They boarded an old jalopy and chugged down to the University of Illinois, where she helped him enroll.

He worked his way through the college, joining the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and earning his B.A. in Business Administration in 1951. (College was interrupted when he enlisted in the Army toward the end of WWII. His eyesight disqualified him at first, but he was so motivated, he fudged the test. His high I.Q. resulted in being chosen for the O.S.S., Counter Intelligence Corps, precursor to the C.I.A. He was stationed in occupied Osaka, Japan.)

Warren was a successful businessman. His mantra was to always look and do your best. He began his lifelong career at Firestone, starting in Sales in 1951, culminating with managing his own store in St. Charles, for over 30 years.

He married Virginia, his beloved wife of over 50 years, in 1970. They made a terrific team.

Warren loved America and had a lifelong interest in politics, being a proud member of the Republican party. He held positions in several civic and governmental committees, including being a delegate for the 1992 Republican National Convention. He was honored to be the first elected Chairman of the Kane County Board (1990-1996), being instrumental in significant infrastructure and financial reforms. He strove for justice and fairness in all endeavors. He was a member of the VFW, Charter member of Kiwanis International, Moose International, National Exchange Club, Playmakers community theater group, and various church committees.

Warren was witty, handsome, and charming. He loved photography, dancing, watching sports (especially Illini and Packer football), cars, and car shows. Family was everything to him. You could always count on him attending all his children's performances, concerts and such. He said, "I have so many people depending on me", and he did, and did so willingly. He enjoyed helping those in need. He was one of a kind, and one of the last of the greatest generation.

Warren passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family.

Warren is survived by Virginia, his beloved wife of over 50 years, children Ann Kammerer, Jill (David) Kammerer, Warren Kammerer III, Stephen Kammerer, Holly (Tom) Regelbrugge, Lauren (William) Pedersen, Jinny Gilgan, Katy (Ryan) Carlson, grandchildren Lana Kammerer, Harry and Samuel Jaffe, great-grandchildren Anyssa Green (and soon, Ethan Carlson), siblings Joan (Robert) Lindquist, Nellie (Willis) Runne, Phyllis (Fred) Peterson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Louis Kammerer Sr. and Lois Amelia (Campbell) Kammerer, siblings, Katherine (Donald) Bradley, Marjorie (Samuel) Castree, James (Joan) Kammerer, Wayne Kammerer, and grandson Eric Kammerer.

There will be a private funeral. Interment will be at Hulse Cemetery, Pecatonica, Illinois.

Donations in his name can be made to Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles, IL, 60174


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
Dr. Kammerer,
My sincere sympathies go out to you and your family on the passing of your Father.
Although I never met him, simply reading his obituary shows a man who
who had a deep love or family, civic duty and life.
My prayers go out to all those he leaves behind.
John Reda
john reda
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Razia
Friend
July 25, 2020
I have so many happy memories working with him in Republican politics, both locally and statewide.
Thanks, Warren, for your years of community service.
If God decided to produce a perfect man, He was successful with Warren.
My best to Virginia and the family.
Jerry Swanson
Friend
July 25, 2020
to a very special friend you will be added to my prayers tonite. I hope you and bob behave yourselves up their in heaven. you will always be in my memory of the fun times in playmakers and your great parties at your home. you will be missed my dear friend. as always joan dusek
joan dusek
Friend
July 24, 2020
Virginia & children: So sorry to hear of Warren's passing. We worked hard on the referendum that created the Board Chairman's position, on his campaign for that position, and then supported him when he became "the boss". He was a joy to work with because he was a generous and honorable man. He always kept his word. The world is a better place for his having been here.
Jan and Barbara Carlson
Friend
July 23, 2020
Virginia, i know i speak for the whole family when i say that we are sorry for your loss. We have no memories of dad's campaign committee that did not include the two of you, and you were like family. We love you both, and enjoyed being with you. On behalf of my brothers and I, we send our condolences. Dona Hensel Smith
Dona Smith
Friend
July 23, 2020
He was a gentle soul. So caring and loving. He was always there for everyone and saw the good in everyone. He will be dearly missed. Love you lots Uncle Warren. Til we meet again. Tina Tripp
Tina Tripp
Family
July 23, 2020
Mr. Kammerer, my next door neighbor as I grew up. I will always remember him as the kind and gentle man next door. He had a great sense of humor and was always there to help. A great guy. Rest in peace my friend.
John Rech
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Thank you, Mr. Kammerer, for you and Virginia always making me feel so welcome when I’d come “home” to visit, with Ann. I am really going to miss you!! But, I know you’re just gone from this world and not really gone. I’m so blessed to have known you. Peace and love to you.
Kathy O&#8217;Neill
Friend
July 22, 2020
Have loved hearing about Warren from his daughter Ann. She adores him and has never spoken anything but praise of him. I send love and comfort to all his family. Love, Jenny Allan
Jenny allan
Friend
