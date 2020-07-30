Warren Louis Kammerer Jr.Born: November 6, 1925; Pecatonica, ILDied: July 20, 2020; Saint Charles, ILWarren is an American success story, a self-made man. He grew up on a humble farm in Pecatonica during the depression. As the eldest son of eight children, he had much responsibility on his shoulders at a young age, which helped establish his hard work ethic. This included many chores in the early morning and evening, all while going to school.He attended a one room schoolhouse, with lard sandwiches for lunch and cast off shoes on his feet. He really did walk a mile plus to school in all types of weather. Exceptionally sharp and intelligent, he skipped two grades. All his life, he was indebted to his aunt who saw his promise. They boarded an old jalopy and chugged down to the University of Illinois, where she helped him enroll.He worked his way through the college, joining the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and earning his B.A. in Business Administration in 1951. (College was interrupted when he enlisted in the Army toward the end of WWII. His eyesight disqualified him at first, but he was so motivated, he fudged the test. His high I.Q. resulted in being chosen for the O.S.S., Counter Intelligence Corps, precursor to the C.I.A. He was stationed in occupied Osaka, Japan.)Warren was a successful businessman. His mantra was to always look and do your best. He began his lifelong career at Firestone, starting in Sales in 1951, culminating with managing his own store in St. Charles, for over 30 years.He married Virginia, his beloved wife of over 50 years, in 1970. They made a terrific team.Warren loved America and had a lifelong interest in politics, being a proud member of the Republican party. He held positions in several civic and governmental committees, including being a delegate for the 1992 Republican National Convention. He was honored to be the first elected Chairman of the Kane County Board (1990-1996), being instrumental in significant infrastructure and financial reforms. He strove for justice and fairness in all endeavors. He was a member of the VFW, Charter member of Kiwanis International, Moose International, National Exchange Club, Playmakers community theater group, and various church committees.Warren was witty, handsome, and charming. He loved photography, dancing, watching sports (especially Illini and Packer football), cars, and car shows. Family was everything to him. You could always count on him attending all his children's performances, concerts and such. He said, "I have so many people depending on me", and he did, and did so willingly. He enjoyed helping those in need. He was one of a kind, and one of the last of the greatest generation.Warren passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family.Warren is survived by Virginia, his beloved wife of over 50 years, children Ann Kammerer, Jill (David) Kammerer, Warren Kammerer III, Stephen Kammerer, Holly (Tom) Regelbrugge, Lauren (William) Pedersen, Jinny Gilgan, Katy (Ryan) Carlson, grandchildren Lana Kammerer, Harry and Samuel Jaffe, great-grandchildren Anyssa Green (and soon, Ethan Carlson), siblings Joan (Robert) Lindquist, Nellie (Willis) Runne, Phyllis (Fred) Peterson.He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Louis Kammerer Sr. and Lois Amelia (Campbell) Kammerer, siblings, Katherine (Donald) Bradley, Marjorie (Samuel) Castree, James (Joan) Kammerer, Wayne Kammerer, and grandson Eric Kammerer.There will be a private funeral. Interment will be at Hulse Cemetery, Pecatonica, Illinois.Donations in his name can be made to Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles, IL, 60174