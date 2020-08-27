William Andrew Peters
Born: January 21, 1971; in St. Charles, IL
Died: July 28, 2020; in Batavia, IL
William Andrew Peters, age 49, of Batavia, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at home.
He was born January 21, 1971, in St. Charles, the son of Robert and Suzy (Jilek) Peters.
William packed a lot of life into his 49 years. As a child he loved adventure and time outdoors with his friends and joyous vacations. He grew into a vibrant man that could light up a room and create laughter and an immediate connection with anyone he met.
He had a passion for music, along with guitar playing and video gaming. He loved the outdoors, seeking time in nature, either taking drives in the country or riding his Onewheel or electric skateboard along the river paths.
He had a deep love for his family and expressed gratitude for the time he had taking his kids to school and picking them up. He enjoyed surprising them with creative "silly snacks" for them after school.
William was a very bright, talented, and successful healthcare consultant, writing educational courses and building his own company to support continuous improvement in hospital settings. However, he faced an extended battle with anxiety, depression, and eventually addiction.
William is survived by his two adored children Byron and Avery, their mother Jessica; brother Tom (Lisa) and their children Erin and Elena; his mother Suzy; and many other dear relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father Bob who passed away last year.
Services for William will be held privately.
Arrangements handled by the Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com
.