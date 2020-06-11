William George Butterworth
William George Butterworth

William George "Bill" Butterworth, husband, father, papa, and friend, passed away at the age of 76 at his home in Batavia, IL on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Bill was born in Patterson, NJ in 1944, and served in Vietnam from 1965 - 1967. Bill enjoyed hosting Friday movie nights with friends, playing cards, going to garage sales, and collecting antiques.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Juanita; his sons William "Bill" (Moreen) and Robert "Bob" (Andrea); his grandchildren Annie, Griffin, Quinn, and Ellie; his sister Carol; 3 nephews and 1 niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Ann, his brother John "Jack", and 1 nephew.

A small family service was held at River Hills Memorial Park on May 23, 2020, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jun. 11, 2020.
