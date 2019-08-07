Home

William P. Havill

William P. Havill Obituary
William Parker Havill

Born: September 10, 1946

Died: August 1, 2019

William Parker Havill, of St. Charles, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 1, 2019, at the age of 72.

William was born on September 10, 1946 in Auburn, NY to Dr. William H. Havill and Marjorie Havill (Parker). William attended Ashland University where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology and was a founding member of the Ohio Mu Chapter of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was married to Christin L. Havill (Schnarr) in December of 1974 and they had three children, William Hale (43), Whitney Blair (38), and Casandra Brooke (37).

William retired from Metropolitan Life Corporation in 2009.

William enjoyed spending time with his family and always had a very special place in his heart for dogs. William had an incredible sense of humor; he was always able to put a smile on your face and make the best out of any situation. His family has found peace within laughter sharing many memories together that will last a lifetime, just as he would have wanted.

William was preceded in death by both of his parents and sister, Sarah J. Hicks of Burlington, VT.

He is survived by his three children, William H. (Annabel) Havill of Batavia IL, Whitney Blair Havill of South Elgin IL, Casandra Brooke (William) Janke of St. Charles IL, his niece Carson C. Hicks of New York NY, and his grandchildren Mason (10), Maxim (5), Colin (8) and Colette (5).

Services will be private. William's wishes were to spend eternity among Lake Ontario as he had many fond memories of spending summers there during his life. His three children will carry out his final wishes on Lake Ontario at a later date. In honor of his memory, donations can be made to The or St. Mark's Church of Geneva, IL.
Published in Kane County Chronicle from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
