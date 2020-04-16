Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
William R. Hultine


1939 - 2020
William R. Hultine Obituary
William R. Hultine, Sr

Born: December 7, 1939

Died: March 23, 2020

William R. Hultine, Sr. age 80 of Belleville passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the New Glarus Home. He was born on December 7, 1939 in Elgin, IL the son of Elwood and Dorothea (Schubbe) Hultine, Sr. Bill graduated from St. Charles High School in 1957. On January 7, 1961 he was united in marriage to Linda Kuk. Bill served as a captain for the St. Charles Fire Department and then went on to work for many years as an emergency vehicle mechanic working on fire trucks and ambulances. Bill had developed and patented a quick dump valve for fire tankers

Bill is survived by his wife Linda, sons Scott (Becky) Hultine, Bill Hultine, Jr., Jody Hultine, and Daniel "Jay" Hultine, daughters Geri (Mike) Williams and Molly Hultine, and nine grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings Jerry (Judy) Hultine, Ed Hultine, Vaughn Hultine, and Valerie Baumgartner, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Elwood Jr. and Ike, and sister-in-law Mary Ann.

Per Bill's request no formal services will be held.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020
