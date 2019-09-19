|
William T. Roetzer
William T. Roetzer, age 89 of St. Charles, passed away peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019.
William was the beloved husband of the late Priscilla. Loving father of Linda (Dave) Zipfel, Richard (Katherine) Roetzer, Elizabeth Malone, Bob (Jocelyn) Roetzer, the late Marlene Roetzer and the late Laura Roetzer. Cherished son of the late Ann and the late J. Arthur Roetzer. Proud grandfather of Laura, Eric, Jennifer, Jesse, Lauren, Emma, Casey, Emma and the late Matthew and the late Alexandra. Great grandfather of Max and Sam. Dearest brother of the late Arthur Roetzer.
Arrangements handled by DuPage Cremations and Memorial Chapel.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019