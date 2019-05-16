William Thomas Milbourn Sr



Born: May 6, 1921



Died: May 6, 2019



William Thomas Milbourn Sr, 98, of Huntley, IL. passed away on his birthday, May 6, 2019. A WWII Army Air Corps Veteran, William served the United States in the European Theatre. Born on May 6, 1921 in Clinton, IN. The son of Harry and Mabel (nee. Sanders) Milbourn. He was united in marriage to Grace June Hansen on August 30, 1940, in Chicago, IL. The couple made their loving home full of life with their 3 beautiful children.



After graduating from Lane Tech, where he enjoyed quarterbacking on the football team, Bill became a general contractor on the Southwest side of Chicago for most of his career. After "retiring" from WTM Construction, Bill continued his work passion well into his 80's by surveying and scouting property for future residential development.



Bill was steadfast with ethics- manners, integrity and truthfulness led the way in work and home. His children learned and appreciated his life lessons and marveled at how he always could discern right from wrong in an instant! Bill enjoyed people and entertaining with his stories. He always had a captive audience and made everyone feel welcome. He will be greatly missed.



William is survived by his three children, William T. (Laurie) Milbourn Jr., Sandra (Neil) Hagberg, and Judith (Richard) Jonilonis: grandchildren, Jeffrey (Beth) Jonilonis, Julie (Jose) Vazquez, Jason (Cassandra) Jonilonis, Carolyn Hagberg, Curtis (Terri) Hagberg, Todd Milbourn, Emily Milbourn, Peter (Jody) Milbourn, and Nicholas Milbourn. He is also survived by nineteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his loving wife, Grace June Milbourn, a sister Martha E. Steiner and brother Harry S. Milbourn.



Bill will be interred with Military Funeral Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery this spring.



Bill will be interred with Military Funeral Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery this spring.