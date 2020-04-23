|
Yvonne E. Meredith
Born: October 15, 1926; in Aurora, IL
Died: April 8, 2020; in St. Charles, IL
Yvonne E. Meredith, age 93, of Elburn, IL, peacefully passed away on April 8, 2020 at The Grove of St. Charles. She was born on October 15, 1926, in Aurora, the daughter of Elmer and Marguerite (Moore) Newton.
Yvonne was a lifelong resident of Elburn and attended the local schools. She graduated from Elburn High School in 1944 and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education from the University of Illinois in 1948.
She taught physical education at Yorkville High School before her marriage to Percy Meredith on January 7, 1951.Together they raised a family, traveled the world, and enjoyed their cabin on Duck Lake in northern WI.
Yvonne was devoted to walking, biking, reading, crossword puzzles, watching sports, coffee-clutching with her friends, and time with her family - especially "Donut Day" with her granddaughters. Yvonne's passion for genealogy led her to discover she was related to an original settler of Elburn, William Lance.
She is survived by three children: Sue (John) Younker of Eagle River, WI, Lynn Meredith (Matt Wiggins) of Maple Park, IL and Curt (Beth) Meredith of Elburn; two grandchildren: Angie (Eric) Hren, and Madeline (Arturo) Martinez; three great-grandchildren: Ricky, Priscilla and Nathaniel Martinez, along with many nieces, nephews and a family of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 64 years Percy, and one brother Arnold Newton.
A graveside service at Blackberry Cemetery, Elburn will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Yvonne's name to benefit the new Genealogy Department at the Elburn Town and Country Library. Checks maybe made to the "Yvonne Meredith Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020