What a beautiful Legacy for a beautiful Life!



It is the most sobering honor to tell you how much I love this woman. Un-Measurably special - one of the most generous souls- ~ She lived life "All-In"- giving all of her heart and soul into everything she did. One of the most disciplined people regimented in schedule.. Immaculate in detail and precise in execution.



When I lived in Cumming, we walked together every morning for almost five years - shared our passionate love of dogs - She was "Aunt Yvonne" to our pup, Molly. She would always ask and want to talk about "you"....Not only did she listen intently, she retained and then would regurgitate the smallest of details years later that would blow your mind. And when you could turn the tables and get her to talk about herself, she could tell a story that painted such a vivid picture that transported you into it as if you were actually there. She would get so excited to share a recipe, talk about her encounter with a dog ~ especially all her dogs of Lake Forest... she'd carry treats for each one we'd pass on our walks - each w/ a fun nickname - all would wiggle out of their skin when seeing her... she'd love to breakdown her work in her landscape or at the church's "Garden".... And, then when she would talk about her family - Rich, Hannah (Ho)or Haylee (Hayl's) -- or her sister, niece & nephews -- her chest would swell w/ pride.... I felt like I knew all of them as well as Tom, Gerri, Lisa .. all of these people whom she treasured.



I am guessing each of you would say she was one of your best friends -- Our relationship transcended friendship ~ she was family to me. We texted an hour before she transitioned ~ and it was so "Y" ... asking about our new pupper Zoe and my Mom... always putting others ahead of herself. I feel an overwhelming responsibility to continue to live life with her, for her, and to keep her present in my life ~ I can't imagine it any other way. God Speed, Y! LOVING YOU ~ today and ALWAYS. Carol





