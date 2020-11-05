1/1
Alberta Grayek
1930 - 2020
KEARNEY - Alberta Grayek, 90, of Kearney, formerly of Gibbon, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Family graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon at a later date.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

--

Alberta was born Jan. 14, 1930, in Litchfield to Harold H. and Dorothy (Senff) Nielsen. She was raised near Litchfield and received her education from Litchfield High School, graduating in 1947.

Alberta married Virgil Nielsen on Aug. 9, 1947. The family made their home in Gibbon. Alberta was employed at Baldwin Filters for more than 30 years.

In 1988, she married Ray Grayek.

Alberta was a member of Faith United Church where she was active in Faith United Women's Circle and Pioneer Club.

She enjoyed gardening and took much pride in taking care of her house and yard. Alberta also loved to crochet and made many items for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and residents at Mount Carmel Home.

Survivors include her daughters, Diane Nielsen of Houston and Karen Nielsen of Kearney; grandchildren, Lance Hawke of Colorado Springs, Colorado, John (Kathryn) Buso of Palmer, Alaska, Wade Buso of Kearney, Eric Lauer and fiancee Kathryn Lewton, and Kira Boerkircher and fiance Taylor King Bertin, all of Houston; great-grandchildren, Olivia Buso, Ewan Buso, Aletheia Buso, Collins Bertin and Kaleyo Bertin; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Grayek; sisters, Elaine Ueckert, Erma O'Donnell, Alice Mars, Doris Patsios and Hilda Nielsen; and brother, Oscar Nielsen.

Memorials are suggested to Faith United Church in Gibbon.

Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kearney Hub on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-3500
