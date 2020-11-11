1/1
Austin Rydell Riley
HOLDREGE - Austin Rydell Riley, 16, of Hildreth died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, due to a car accident.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday outside at the Keene Evangelical Free Church with the Rev. Matt Snell officiating. Those attending are encouraged to bring your own lawn chair for seating and social distancing.

Interment will be at Trinity Lutheran St. Peter's Cemetery at Hildreth.

Visitation will be until 7 p.m. today at the Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud, 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Keene Evangelical Free Church and 10 a.m.-noon Friday at the church.

Austin was born Oct. 24, 2004, to Sarah and Darin Riley.

Survivors include his parents, Sarah and Darin Riley; brothers, Hunter and Jordan; and grandparents, Keith and Jean Shaw, and Kevin Riley.

Published in Kearney Hub on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
241 W 4Th Ave
Red Cloud, NE 68970
(402) 746-2500
