Betty June Anderson
KEARNEY - Betty June Anderson, 81, of Kearney died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Sean Dougherty officiating. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be livestreamed at www.kearneyfb.org. Burial will follow the funeral at the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be an hour before the funeral at the church.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

--

Betty was born Sept. 30, 1939, in Lincoln to Jay and June (Barber) Kerwood. She was raised in Beaver Crossing and Kearney. She later moved to Lincoln with her family.

In 1957, she married Jim Williams and raised her family. In 1997, she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, K'Don Anderson. They married in April 2007 and she moved back to Kearney where she spent the rest of her time. Betty had a love of God, family, friends and lived her life in a way that proved that to all who crossed her path.

Survivors include her husband, K'Don Anderson of Kearney; two daughters, Kimberly (Kevin) Barnette of Saucier, Mississippi, and Kristel (Jon) Wischmann of Valparaiso; son-in-law, Ferrin McNeese of Lincoln; stepson, David Anderson of Alma; grandchildren, Kevin, Kellie, Ashley, Britny, Timothy, Asa, Tristan and Daniel; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Galen) Ashcroft of Lincoln; brother, Larry Kerwood of Oklahoma; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends she loved like family.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Korrine McNeese.

Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church.

Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kearney Hub on Nov. 9, 2020.
