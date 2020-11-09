KEARNEY - Beverly K. Gilroy, 52, of Kearney died peacefully at her home Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, exactly three years after her mother's passing.
A funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Joseph Hannappel will celebrate. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly was born Sept. 15, 1968, in Kearney, the second daughter of Paul and Irene Gilroy. She grew up in a rural setting of Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 1987.
At an early age Beverly suffered a series of traumatic strokes from the age of 3 months to 15 years old, which left her with a learning disability, resulting in several brain surgeries during her life. That would never dampen her giving and generous nature. She defied many obstacles in her way for a person with such a setback, graduating from high school, being an active member of the Catholic church and the Kearney community. One group that really made an impact on her life was the Unity House in Kearney. There she not only built friendships but also the skills needed to lead an independent life of her choosing. This was something she was immensely proud of to have accomplished, not to live at home, but to have her own apartment and her own cat.
She had a contagious smile and generous nature, always quick with a hug and she did give the best hugs ever. She also had an amazing memory, always knew when everyone's birthdays and anniversaries were. Even though she never drove she knew exactly how to get to everyone's homes. She always knew what anyone in the family was doing, whether it was a brother, Dad or even her cousins. She was a gifted knitter and along with Mom they would sit and weave sweaters, scarves, dish towels together for hours. Her favorite color was purple, which was perfect for her: symbolizing devotion, dignity, peace and pride. Growing up on the outskirts of Kearney, Beverly had a fondness for animals, with her favorite being cats.
Her love and ability to care was genuine and deep. She was fiercely loyal and dedicated to her family. Those who chose to look past her disability would learn how incredibly beautiful and talented she was. The world is hard on unique people and she stood up to it and lived her life how she wanted to, not by anyone else's rules, only hers. Which to some made her appear very stubborn, but she was very courageous. There are times I wished I had her courage.
Survivors include her father, Paul Gilroy of Kearney; and her siblings, Brenda Karels of Littleton, Colorado, Eddy Gilroy of Valencia, California, Jeff Gilroy of Parker, Colorado, and John Gilroy of Olathe, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Gilroy; grandparents, Paul and Martha Gilroy, and Jacob and Adola Miller; along with many other loved family members.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers that a memorial contribution be made to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter or your local favorite shelter to support her love of animals.
