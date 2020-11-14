1/1
Bill Miller
1943 - 2020
KEARNEY - William (Bill-Willy) LeRoy Miller, 77, of Anselmo died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Kearney.
Funeral service is 9:30 a.m. today at the St. Alm's Catholic Church in Anselmo with Father Jim Hunt officiating.
Burial will be at the St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow are in charge of arrangements.
Bill was born Jan. 6, 1943, in Broken Bow to Forrest and Genevieve (Lepant) Miller.
He married Laura Terwilliger on Feb 28, 1964, in Dunning.
Survivors include his wife Laura (Terwilliger); sons, Shayne Miller of Pleasanton and Ryan Miller of Anselmo; daughters, Lisa Berghorst of Broken Bow and Lana Schneider of Newton, Kansas; brothers, Robert Miller, Michael Miller and Ronald Miller; sisters, Deanna Schroeder and Debra Golff; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Published in Kearney Hub on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Alm's Catholic Church
NOV
13
Rosary
06:00 PM
St. Alm's Catholic Church
NOV
14
Funeral service
09:30 AM
St. Alm's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
