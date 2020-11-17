1/1
Bill Watkins
KEARNEY - William "Bill" Mills Watkins, 81, of Arnold died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, after a monthlong battle with COVID-19 at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Celebration of life service for the family will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Arnold United Methodist Church. A graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at the Arnold Cemetery will be open for all to be followed by fellowship time at the nearby Arnold Golf Course. Masks are requested.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. today at the Arnold Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed, and the memory video may be viewed on the Govier Brothers Mortuary site at govierbrothers.com.
He was born Oct. 16, 1939, in Arnold to Lowell and Arvilla (Mills) Watkins.
Bill married Carolyn Ann Farrar on June 21, 1964, in North Platte.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Watkins; son, John Watkins of Derby, Kansas; daughter, Renee Bubak of Arnold; brother, Joe Watkins of Grand Island; and four grandchildren.

Published in Kearney Hub on Nov. 17, 2020.
