KEARNEY - Charley J. Oertle, 87, of Kearney died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Charley was born Aug. 22, 1933, to Charley and Edith (Montgomery) Oertle on a farm near Elm Creek. His childhood was spent in various Nebraska communities and he graduated from Kearney High School. After graduation he joined the U.S. Armed Forces, serving in Alaska during the Korean War until his discharge in 1955.
In 1957 Charley and Carole Busch of Pleasanton were married in Pleasanton. They made their home in Kearney and raised two sons, James Ray and Kenneth Allen. Charley loved being out in the open - hunting and fishing. He was scoutmaster of Troop 136 and leader of several 4-H clubs. He also helped organize the first shooting sports program in Buffalo County. He was employed as a tool and gauge machinist at Rockwell International. After Rockwell left Kearney, Charley spent the next 15 years working at the Buffalo County Highway Department before retiring in 1998. After retirement he and Carole traveled as much as possible.
Survivors include his wife, Carole; sons, James, Kenneth and wife Kathy, all of Kearney; four grandchildren, Samantha Klassen, Kyle Oertle, Jacob Oertle and Jamieson Oertle, all of Kearney; two great-granddaughters, Bradly and Devyn Klassen; brother, Maynard Oertle of Holdrege; brother-in-law, Terry Holoubeck of Kearney; and sisters-in-law, Rhoda (Larrie) Jensen of Florida and Helen Oertle of California.
Charley was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene Karsten and Dean Oertle; and in-laws, Archie Busch, Mary and Don Mayer and Sara Holoubeck.
Memorials are suggested to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
