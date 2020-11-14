1/1
Dallas Hopkins
KEARNEY - Dallas Hopkins, 81, of Kearney died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.
Burial will take place at a later date.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Dallas was born Nov. 10, 1939, in Burwell to Leonard and Louise (Kinney) Partridge. He grew up in Burwell and received his education from Burwell High School. After graduation, Dallas attended the Nebraska Law Training Center. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California, on July 15, 1957, and proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged on Oct. 3, 1960.
He married Colleen White on July 8, 197, in Ord. The couple made their home in Burwell where Dallas was a police officer for 18 years. They later moved to Kearney where Dallas worked for Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dallas enjoyed camping, fishing, old western movies, playing cards and gardening. He was a member of the VFW in Burwell.
Survivors include his wife, Colleen of Kearney; sons, Joseph, Michael and Don Hopkins, all of Kearney; daughter, Annette (Rod) Palmer of Madison; brother, Dennis Hopkins of Dunning; brothers-in-law, Richard White and James White, both of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended family and friends.
Dallas was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald Partridge and Ferrol Hopkins; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Mary White; and daughter-in-law, Courtney Hopkins.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online or send cards/memorials to the family, in care of O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Avenue N, Kearney, NE 68847.

Published in Kearney Hub on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-3500
Guest Book

