1/1
Donald Frisell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERTRAND - Donald Eugene Frisell, 94, of Holdrege died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Bertrand Nursing Home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Murray Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed.

Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.

Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

Donald was born Nov. 25, 1925, on the family farm northeast of Ragan in Harlan County to Oscar and Millie (Uhrich) Frisell.

On June 16, 1946, he married Harriet Marie Ibsen. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his two sons, Kent Frisell and Steve Frisell, both of Holdrege; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kearney Hub on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE 68949
(308) 995-4114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved