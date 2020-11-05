BERTRAND - Donald Eugene Frisell, 94, of Holdrege died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Bertrand Nursing Home.



Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Murray Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.



Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed.



Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.



Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.



Donald was born Nov. 25, 1925, on the family farm northeast of Ragan in Harlan County to Oscar and Millie (Uhrich) Frisell.



On June 16, 1946, he married Harriet Marie Ibsen. She preceded him in death.



Survivors include his two sons, Kent Frisell and Steve Frisell, both of Holdrege; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

