KEARNEY - Doris May Frazier Ripp, 78, of Kearney died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon following the service.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
--
Doris was born May 27, 1942, in Kearney to Lloyd C. and Mildred L. (Vogt) Frazier. She attended Gibbon Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1960.
In October 1965, Doris married Lawrence Ripp. To this union, two children were born, Gene Wayne and Teressa Yvonne. To support her family, Doris worked at Baldwin Filters in Kearney. She was a member of the Gibbon Baptist Church. In 2005, due to a miracle, Doris was reunited with Bonnie, her first-born daughter she had given up for adoption. The last 15 years have been a blessing to them both.
Doris lived most of her life in Gibbon. In 2014, she moved to the Mount Carmel Home in Kearney and later to Homestead Assisted Living. There she kept busy with jigsaw puzzles and found joy in tending and watching the flowers grow outside of her room. She always enjoyed sewing and various crafts.
Survivors include her daughters, Bonnie (Chad) Chapman of Lincoln and Teressa Short of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and her son, Gene (Jen) Ripp of Kearney; grandchildren, Roderick Ripp, Kyslie Short, Darren and Tyree Langley, Brian Swink, Brooke (Justice) Shorter, Mariah Putty (fiancé Noah Miller); and great-granddaughter, Adeline Joy Shorter, and another great-grandchild due soon; her siblings, Duane (Garnita) Frazier of Shelton, Doyle (Carolyn) Frazier of Stromsburg, Dorothy (Louie) Valdez of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Connie Frazier of Wahoo; as well as a host of nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, David Frazier.
Memorials are suggested to Gibbon Baptist Church.
