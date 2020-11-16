OMAHA - Dorothy Miller, 79, of Gibbon died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Faith United Church in Gibbon. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Masks are strongly encouraged for both the visitation and service. The service will be recorded and later posted to the funeral home website at osrfh.com.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy was born May 19, 1941, to Ross and Mildred May in rural Kearney. She grew up in the Kearney area and graduated from Kearney High School in 1958. She completed her nurse's training at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln before becoming an RN. Nursing was a joy in Dorothy's life. She loved helping people.
On June 16, 1963, she married Donald Miller at her parents' home near Riverdale. They made their home in Gibbon. To this union four children were born: Angela, Heather, Regan and Joshua.
Dorothy loved children and spent her life caring for many, whether it was pediatrics at the hospital, Scouts, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Awana or with kids she met around town and mentored. Dorothy was also active in mission work. She sponsored kids through Compassion Ministry and she also did work through International Missions Outreach in Haiti.
Survivors include her children, Angela (Tom) Gillming of Gibbon, Heather Brown of Forest City, Iowa, Regan Miller of Gibbon and Josh (Klesha) Miller of Crete; brothers, Harold May, Bill (Sue) May, all of rural Kearney, and John (Evelyn) May of Hampton; sister, Phyllis Roker of Bird Island, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; close friend, Renae Harp of Grand Island; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Don Miller; parents; sister, Helen Steinmeyer; infant brother, Kenneth May; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Memorials are suggested to International Missions Outreach.
