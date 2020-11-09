1/1
George M. Sadler
OMAHA - George M. Sadler, 86, of Kearney died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at CHI Health Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney with the Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post 52, and Kearney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 at Kearney Cemetery will follow the service.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. The family requests that those attending the visitation or the service wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

--

George was born Jan. 16, 1934, in Kearney to George William and Mae (McCall) Sadler and was the oldest of two children. Growing up in Kearney he was known as "Markie" to the people on his Hub route. He graduated from Kearney High School in 1952.

During his Trades and Industry class, he worked at Baumgartner's Variety Store. His career ended there when he was drafted in the U.S. Army May 1, 1956. He spent two years in Augusta, Georgia, as a signal corps instructor. He received his honorable discharge May 1, 1958. George began a 20-year career at Rockwell International in Kearney. When the plant closed in Kearney, he spent time in Raleigh, North Carolina, assisting them with the move. George returned to Kearney and worked at Coleman Powermate. Coleman Powermate was forced to reduce workers, and George then developed his woodworking skills. He built his workshop, where many fine pieces of cabinetry were created. George was loved by the people he worked with.

George was baptized in the First Presbyterian Church in Kearney and was a life member there. He served as an usher and assisted in sponsoring Junior High Fellowship. He was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club, Toastmasters Club and the carving club.

Survivors include his wife, Erma Sadler of Kearney; daughter, Teri and Marcus Ditchman of Kearney; brother, Chuck and Pat Sadler of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.

Published in Kearney Hub on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 237-2259
