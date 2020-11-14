KEARNEY - Geraldine B. "Gerry" Roeder, 89, of Kearney died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society - St. John's Center in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church with the Rev. Doug Gaunt officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/ZionLutheranChurchKearney
for those unable to attend the service. Masks are requested for those attending the service.
Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Gerry was born July 21, 1931, in Riverdale to Lloyd and Dallas (Fredrick) Cudaback. She graduated from Riverdale High School and attended Kearney State Teachers College. She worked at Kaufmann-Wernert Department Store.
Gerry married Dale Roeder on June 29, 1952, in Las Vegas.
Gerry worked at Wal-Mart from 1984 until 2009. From being a cashier to stocking shelves, Gerry enjoyed being around her coworkers and helping customers for 25 years.
Gerry was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney. She enjoyed cooking, collecting cookbooks, going to coffee at Perkins with family and friends, golfing and spending time at Johnson Lake.
Survivors include her son, Tom and Marta Roeder of Fullerton; grandsons, Derek and Amber Roeder of Fullerton, Cory and Tawny Roeder of Papillion, and Jason Roeder of North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Payton, Davin, Ava, Hudson and Haddie Roeder; sister, Norma Altmaier of Columbia, Missouri; and daughter-in-law, Carla Roeder of Belleville, Kansas.
Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; son, Tim Roeder; and two brothers, Dale and Donny Cudaback.
Memorials are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church.
