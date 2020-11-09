1/1
Iola "Tony" Pedersen
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CALLAWAY - Iola "Tony" Pedersen, 92, of Broken Bow died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Callaway District Hospital.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with the Rev. Doug Saner officiating. Burial will be at the Broken Bow Cemetery.

A visitation will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday with the family greeting friends 5:30-7 p.m. at the funeral home. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.

Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska health guidelines.

Iola C. (Tony) Pedersen was born Sept. 16, 1928, in Ashby to Lee and Ruth (Overman) VanHorn.

She married Pete Pedersen on Oct. 6, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2010.

Survivors include her son, Stephen Pedersen of Broken Bow; daughter, Bonnie Childers of Ansley; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kearney Hub on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
10:00 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Calling hours
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 10, 2020
We used to see Tony at the Tumbleweed, it was good to see and visit with her. We keep you in our Hearts and Prayers. It is difficult loosing a parent.
Rev. Glen & Linda Ann Emert
Family
November 8, 2020
Aunt Auntie was a FAVORITE of mine as a little girl. She was a DEAR Friend to my Mother.
Sad, that we did not keep closer in touch.
Sending my Sympathy at this time of loss.
Leta Roth
November 8, 2020
Fredrecia Fredie Eyten
Friend
November 8, 2020
Always enjoyed our visits, loved her kind words and smile.
Kina Brockley
Friend
November 7, 2020
Steve, Kim and family just wanted you to know that I am thinking of you. My prayers are with you.
Diane wehling
Friend
November 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kay and Gary Fenton
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved