GRAND ISLAND - Jeanne Louise Ortgiesen, 74, of Kearney died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev. Duane Duley officiating. The church requires that all attending wear a mask. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at holycrosskearney.org.
Burial will follow the funeral at the St. John's Cemetery, south of Wilcox.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Jeanne was born June 20, 1946, in Holdrege to Bill and Louise Harms and was raised on a family farm south of Wilcox. Jeanne then went on to graduate from Wilcox High School in 1964 and later from LPN school in Kearney in 1965. During her nursing career she worked as an LPN in St. Paul, Norton, Kansas, Holdrege and Kearney.
On Sept. 12, 1965, she married her high school sweetheart, Eugene Ortgiesen. Jeanne had a love for God, family and friends, as well as a talent in making every person she came into contact with feel special.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Eugene Ortgiesen of Kearney; sons, Chad (Cara) Ortgiesen and Reggie (Jennifer) Ortgiesen, both of Wilcox; grandchildren, Garrett, McKenna, Claire, Dagan and Cole Ortgiesen of Wilcox; a sister, Shirley Lush of Wilcox; and brothers, Bill (Jeanne) Harms of Estes Park, Colorado, and Brent (Debbie) Harms of Wilcox.
She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her sister, Joanne Stratman.
Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation.
