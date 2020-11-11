1/1
Larry L. Lehmkuhler
1949 - 2020
CALLAWAY - Larry L. Lehmkuhler, 71, of the Stop Table area in Callaway died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Morning Star United Methodist Church with the Rev. Shanon Williams officiating. Burial will be at Arnold Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, and 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church.

The service will be recorded and available to watch at a later time on the mortuary's website.

Larry was born April 2, 1949, in Gothenburg to Lloyd L. and Bernelda L (Nelson) Lehmkuhler.

On June 15, 1968, he married Gloria J. Whipple.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria of Callaway; daughters, Tina Lehmkuhler of Arnold and Lee Clark of Perry, Kansas; son, John Lehmkuhler of Lexington; brothers, Mike Lehmkuhler, Dwaine Lehmkuhler and Jim Lehmkuhler, all of Arnold; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Published in Kearney Hub on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Morning Star United Methodist Church
NOV
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Morning Star United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
Oh Larry, Dang it anyway! All those talks we had when you would come in for fluids and CADD removal, I was praying that you would respond well and get the chance for more surgery and a longer period of time to irritate everyone longer!! God always knows more than we do. I will always remember that "well hello Sheryl" and that you never were afraid to give me a bad time or to tell me what you really felt. I know you will have a great time meeting your daughter and enjoying catching up with her. Bless you-Sheryl
Sheryl Holt
Friend
November 10, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for your family .
Scott Ehlers
Friend
November 10, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to all the family. You are all in our thoughts a prayers.
Chad, Tara and Samantha Oxford
Friend
November 10, 2020
Deepest sympathy to this wonderful family. Praying for strength & comfort for all of you.
Galen & Sue Harmon
