OVERLAND PARK, Kansas - Leonard C. Skov, 85, of Kearney died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Stratford Commons Memory Care Center in Overland Park.

Arrangements are pending with Horner Liekse McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.





