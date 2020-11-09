1/1
Linda Shafer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEARNEY - Linda Shafer, 71, of Kearney died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed for both the services and visitation; face masks are required.

Linda was born Oct. 10, 1949, in Benkelman to John and Virginia (French) Kramer.

In November of 1968, Linda married John Shafer in Hayes Center.

Survivors include her husband, John Shafer of Kearney; daughters, Michelle Neville of Kearney, Jody Shafer of Kearney and Jennifer Shafer of Tacoma, Washington; brother, Daniel Kramer of Hayes Center; sisters, Lona Kramer of Lincoln and Sharla Roschewski of Imperial; and six grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kearney Hub on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-3500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved