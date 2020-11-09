KEARNEY - Linda Shafer, 71, of Kearney died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.



Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.



Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed for both the services and visitation; face masks are required.



Linda was born Oct. 10, 1949, in Benkelman to John and Virginia (French) Kramer.



In November of 1968, Linda married John Shafer in Hayes Center.



Survivors include her husband, John Shafer of Kearney; daughters, Michelle Neville of Kearney, Jody Shafer of Kearney and Jennifer Shafer of Tacoma, Washington; brother, Daniel Kramer of Hayes Center; sisters, Lona Kramer of Lincoln and Sharla Roschewski of Imperial; and six grandchildren.

